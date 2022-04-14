Enemy is building up aviation group near eastern border of Ukraine, - General Staff

The aggressor is increasing the aviation group near the eastern border of Ukraine, according to the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff, as reported by Censor.NET.

"The enemy continues to increase the aviation group near the eastern border of our state, strengthens artillery units, optimizes existing management systems, intelligence, and medical support. There is a constant threat of enemy use of missile weapons throughout Ukraine. The occupiers continue to launch systematic missile and bomb strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia regions," the statement said.

The enemy didn't take active action in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

It is also reported that in the Belarusian settlement of Kholmych, at the checkpoints, the military police of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus are checking personal phones. Civilians are informed that Ukrainian units may attack Belarus at any time."

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy regroups units, strengthens border control, conducts engineering equipment for positions, and bases, and ensures the presence of a small number of personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor continues to partially block Kharkiv and fire artillery at the city.

In the Donetsk and Tavriya directions, the enemy fought in the Sloviansk, Popasna, and Kurakhovo districts and stormed Mariupol, but failed.

In addition, it is known that in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, measures are being taken to mobilize, "it is established that the Russian command has set a task to mobilize 60-70 thousand people. However, these indicators were met by only 20 percent, "the General Staff said.

In the South Bug area, the enemy replenishes ammunition and takes measures for the engineering equipment of positions. Also fighting in the Oleksandrivka area and trying to resume the offensive in the Osokorivka area.