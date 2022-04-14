Russia has to answer for atrocities near Kyiv, - chairman of Ministry of Defense of Japan

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi held talks by video link with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov.

As reported by Censor.NET reports with reference to "Ukrinform".

Reznikov thanked Japan for providing Ukraine with the equipment of its Self-Defense Forces, including body armor, as well as other assistance.

Kishi, in turn, said that in light of the brutal act of killing large numbers of civilians in areas near Kyiv, which were occupied by Russian forces.

The Minister believes that this is a grave violation of international humanitarian law that cannot be tolerated. He also said he strongly condemned the act and that Russia should be held accountable.

After the talks, Kishi told reporters that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force undermined the foundations of the international order. He noted that Japan will continue to maintain close contact with Ukraine and provide maximum support in cooperation with the international community.



