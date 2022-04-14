ENG
News
Today there will be 9 humanitarian corridors in Ukraine. LIST

On April 14, 2022, 9 humanitarian corridors were agreed upon.

This was reported by Irina Vereshchuk, informs Censor.NET

  • From the cities of Mariupol, Berdyansk, Tokmak, and Energodar to Zaporizhia by own transport.
  • Severodonetsk - Bakhmut (meeting place - 28 Khimikiv Avenue).
  • Lysychansk - Bakhmut (meeting place - RTI, 40 let pobedy, 324 Sosyuri Street).
  • Popasna - Bakhmut (meeting place - 42 Pervomaiska Street).
  • Hirske village - Bakhmut (meeting place - 13 Gagarina Street).
  • Rubizhne - Bakhmut.

Separately, it is reported that humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will operate subject to the cessation of shelling by the occupying forces.

