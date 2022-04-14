Number of victims of attack on railway station in Kramatorsk increased to 59: two children died in hospital, - City Council

Число погибших в результате ракетного обстрела вокзала Краматорска возросло до 59 человек, двое детей скончались в больнице.

This was announced on Telegram by the Kramatorsk City Council, as reported by Censor.NET

"The number of children who died as a result of the shelling of the Kramatorsk railway station has increased to 7. Two children died in the hospital… Thus, the total number of people who died as a result of the Russian shelling of the Kramatorsk railway station has increased to 59 people," the statement said.

