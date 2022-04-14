Germany and Borussia (Dortmund) will help to rebuild stadium in Chernihiv destroyed by invaders

Germany and Borussia (Dortmund) are ready to help rebuild the stadium in Chernihiv destroyed by Russian occupation forces.

This was announced by the Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko following talks with Claudia Roth, Minister of Culture and Media of the German government, Censor.NET reports.

"Germany and the Dortmund Club are ready to help rebuild the stadium in Chernihiv destroyed by Russian occupation forces. The club remembers its player and cool Ukrainian footballer Andriy Yarmolenko," Tkachenko wrote.

He added that Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Atroshenko would join the talks on restoring the stadium.

