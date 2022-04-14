Intelligence released data on Russians involved in atrocities near Kyiv and Mariupol

The Central Intelligence Agency has released data on Russian war criminals belonging to the highest command staff involved in crimes against Ukraine in Mariupol and Kyiv region, who knowingly follow the Putin regime's orders to destroy the Ukrainian state. We are talking about Valery Solodchuk and Oleksandr Dvornikov.

As Censor.NET reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense post on Facebook.

"Every Ukrainian should know their names!" - it is emphasized in the message.

Solodchuk Valery Nikolaevich is directly involved in the open military invasion of Ukraine - commands units of the 36th Army, assigned to the group of troops "East". From February to April 2022, he led the actions of subordinate forces during the operation to capture Kyiv from the west. The servicemen of these units are involved in war crimes against the civilian population of Kyiv region.

In the autumn of 2014 - in the spring of 2015 he led the formation in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region of the 1st Army Corps 12 Reserve Command (hereinafter the Center of Territorial Troops, 8th Army) of the Southern Armed Forces of the RF Armed Forces. Commander 1 AK.

Data on "Solodchuk Valery Nikolaevich", namely - biography, passport, TIN, registration addresses can be found here.

Dvornikov Alexander Vladimirovich from April 8, 2022 was appointed commander of a group of Russian troops involved in the open military invasion of Ukraine on 24.02.2022, until then he commanded a group of troops "South".

Subordinate units of the armed forces and troops of the National Guard of Russia are involved in war crimes against the civilian population of Mariupol.

Data on "Dvornikov Alexander Vladimirovich", namely - biography, personal data (passport, military ID, current registration address), information and photos of family members can be found here.

"Garbage! Without honor, soul and conscience. No bunker will save from punishment for serious crimes against the Ukrainian people!" - it is noted in the message.

