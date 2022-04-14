After shelling of warehouses of Luch Design Bureau, all Neptunes were found intact - Chornovol

after the shelling of the Luch Design Bureau, all the Neptune collections were found intact

This was reported by ex-deputy and operator of ATGM "Stugna" Tetiana Chornovol, informed by Censor.NET.

She reminded that the Neptune missiles were the brainchild of Oleh Korostelev, the chief designer of the Luch Design Bureau.

In April 2019, Neptune was completely ready. It passed all the tests. It was adopted. The only problem was that it was a single copy and without missiles, because everything fired during the tests. In order for new launchers and missiles to appear, this order of the Ministry of Defense and financing was needed. There was no order for the next two years AT ALL !!! " said Chornovol.

"In April 2019, KB Luch showed the whole country how Neptune hit the sea target. The Muscovites were excited. Apparently, this was the main reason why the project was stopped after the change of government," she added.

Read more: Next exchange of prisoners: 22 servicemen and 9 civilians of Ukraine return home, - Vereshchuk

"I will clarify that before the change of power, Neptune had problems. The blockade was insane.

However, Neptune's Maidan authorities had such important lobbyists as Commander-in-Chief Poroshenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Turchynov, Chairman of the National Security and Defense Committee Pashinsky, Secretary of the Committee Vinnyk, so things were moving ... It's time to find out the truth: the main locomotive of Ukraine's missile program was Pashinsky (which is why I ALWAYS publicly defended him, even when it was tantamount to political suicide, and discrediting him was also the result of an agency blocking Ukraine's missile program)," Chornovol explained.

"We only needed two divisions to defend the coast !!!" Neptunes ", which cost only 10 km of the Dnipro-Reshetylivka road.

However, the Kremlin agency found to stop the project with another tool - CORRUPTION. Instead of financing the production of missiles, all the money from the project went to the purchase of corrupt (at an inflated price) chassis of the Tatra machine, although previously the project was laid chassis much cheaper Kraz. Therefore, the entire production of missiles in 2021 has not been funded. But PR was financed.The new launch on the Tatra, as well as charging and maintenance vehicles, were well attended by the Independence Day parade. There were no rockets. The first money for missiles came in late 2021 and production has finally begun, less than two months before the war. "In February, 3 Neptune rockets were ready, and a large number were still at various stages of assembly," said the ex-People's Deputy.

Pashynsky (who was essentially worse than "no one", constantly under threat of arrest, with public hatred), persuaded Korostelov to put 3 ready-made missiles in Odessa on combat duty. Pashinsky was convinced that Putin would attack on February 22. He achieved his day -on-day: on February 22, 3 missiles were shipped to Odessa and fired, unfortunately, without hitting the target (why I'll tell you later), but even such a launch scared the Muscovites and stopped the landing… And then GOD intervened! Zhytomyr Oblast was smashed by air strikes, and although most of the rockets had already been removed by Zhytomyr Mayor Sukhomlin, Pashinsky, the Minister of Attack (his nickname), and his yogi son Anton…, the Neptunes were unlucky to be the first to be taken out. It was their turn after two air strikes. There was a large pile of Neptune missiles, but they were all in different stages of assembly. collecting debris. And believe me, a big pile was saved… They took it out, organized the completion and did it," Chornovol added.

"There were also miracles with the Neptune launchers, which were being finalized in one city in the East. The guys from VSP took them under fire and took them to the sea. And then the command was waiting for a fat target. I want to note the role of Zaluzhny - the most powerful lobbyist has finally appeared in Ukraine's missile program," she said.

Watch more: Russians fired on border guards in Chernihiv region. VIDEO

"However, there was another incident that I can't help but mention. There is the last of the Mohicans of the Soviet defense industry at the Luch Design Bureau, who was responsible for testing missiles and was bored that the missiles had not been tested!", - everyone shouted at the old man. But the scrupulous caustic pro achieved his goal, went to Odessa and G. It turned out that all the missiles had one small block with a small flaw ... which made the missile incapable. And this flaw was of artificial origin - nothing more than a sabotage at the stage of assembly. That's how Russian agents kept Neptune under control. Repairing the damage was a trifle. Then the tested, combat-ready "Neptunes" were waiting for "Moscow". The flagship of the Russian fleet was hit by two missiles! "Chornovol summed up.