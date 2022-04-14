Kuleba on scandal with Steinmeier: Situation is not easy, but there will be no harm to Ukrainian-German relations

The situation in relations with Germany due to the diplomatic scandal with the visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to Ukraine is "difficult", but will not harm bilateral relations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba expressed confidence in this, answering questions at the briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

According to him, there are "many points" in diplomacy regarding the formats of the visit and the expected results.

"And when only diplomats do this work, we always find mutually acceptable solutions. When the nuances of some work processes get to the media or when there is unverified information, there are public scandals and emotions that interfere with work. This is the situation we have with Germany ", - he stressed.

Kuleba called the situation in one of the German resources about the refusal of official Kyiv to accept Steinmeier in Ukraine "difficult" and expressed regret over it.

Read more: Germany will supply weapons to Ukraine - Steinmeier

The Foreign Minister stressed that "Ukraine has great respect for Germany."

"We do not always agree with German policy, but we respect Germany as a partner state, and it is clear to us that the head of state, the president of Germany, is one of the symbols of this state, and we treat the institute with the same respect. federal president," he explained.

Second, Kuleba added "we are not interested in escalation, bilateral aggravation of bilateral relations."

"Therefore, I am confident that this situation will be resolved through diplomatic channels, and there will be no harm to Ukrainian-German relations. We stand for relations based on mutual respect and, frankly, build a new German policy towards Ukraine in the current circumstances." he said.

Read more: Germany and Borussia (Dortmund) will help to rebuild stadium in Chernihiv destroyed by invaders

According to the Minister, this is exactly the renewed German policy expected in Kyiv from the German government.

It will be recalled that on April 4, 2022, after more than 40 days of full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Steinmeier admitted that he had "made mistakes" in his policy toward Russia. He called for a tribunal for Putin and Lavrov. On April 13, he wanted to come to Kyiv with the leaders of the Baltic states and Poland, but said Zelensky had refused to meet with him. The Ukrainian president said he had not received a visit from Steinmeier and added that "we want to be among real friends."

Steinmeier systematically defended the construction of the Russian-German Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, despite persuasions from Ukraine and the EU / NATO eastern flank that it was the Kremlin's geopolitical weapon, the completion of which would lead to a collapse in Europe's security. He also proposed the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Donbas, which was in line with their Kremlin interpretation.