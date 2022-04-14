Rape of women in Kyiv region was massive, dozens of victims seek help, - Denysova

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Lyudmila Denysova, said there was every reason to say that the rapes in the Russian-occupied territories were massive.

"I told about 25 women who were kept in the basement in Bucha from the age of 14 to 24. Now there are nine pregnant women," she said.

According to Denysova, women who have been sexually abused by enemy soldiers travel and find out about their pregnancies abroad, where they receive refuge as refugees.

"We know of one case in Poland where manipulation is already banned. There, this issue (abortion - Ed.) Is decided by human rights organizations. It is very difficult for a woman to think that she will give birth to a child from an aggressor who did so to her" added the ombudsman.

Also, she added, most of the raped women do not want to talk about it, so only a part of such crimes is currently known. And while the exact number of rapes that have taken place so far cannot be named, Denisova says there is reason to believe that these crimes are massive.

Denisova said that some of the stories come from the affected women, and some of them are known from psychologists who are called by victims of violence.

