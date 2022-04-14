ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4021 visitors online
News War
24 765 22
shoot out (12144) rocket (1517) Chernihiv region (306)

Attack on Horodnia in Chernihiv region was struck from tactical missile system "Tochka-U", - OC "North". PHOTO

Previously, today's attack by the occupiers in the Horodnia region of Chernihiv region was fired from the tactical missile system "Tochka-U".

This was reported by Operational Command "North", informed by Censor.NET.

Attack on Horodnia in Chernihiv region was struck from tactical missile system Tochka-U, - OC North 01

"The occupiers continue to fire on the civilian population of Chernihiv region with weapons prohibited by international law.

Attack on Horodnia in Chernihiv region was struck from tactical missile system Tochka-U, - OC North 02
Attack on Horodnia in Chernihiv region was struck from tactical missile system Tochka-U, - OC North 03

Today the invaders aimed at one of the private houses in the Horodnia area. Previously, the strike was made from the tactical missile system "Tochka-U",  said in a statement.

Read more: Council recognized actions of Russian army on territory of Ukraine as genocide of Ukrainian people

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 