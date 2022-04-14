Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 14, 2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 14, 2022

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official page of the General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"50 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue.

The enemy is trying to complete preparations for an offensive operation in the Eastern Operational Zone. The aviation group and the command and control system are being built up. The enemy continues to launch missile and bomb attacks on infrastructure facilities and residential areas of cities and villages of our state.

In order to conduct hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the occupiers are training additional units of the Northern Fleet and the 8th All-Military Army of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. To provide units with weapons and military equipment, measures are being taken to remove them from long-term storage at bases and warehouses.

According to the available information, the losses in the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade (Perevalne) and the 127th Separate Reconnaissance Brigade (Sevastopol) amount to more than 50 percent of the personnel.

The command of the Russian army fails to implement plans to mobilize human resources in the North Caucasus region to participate in the war against Ukraine. The main reason is the reluctance of the population of this region to take part in hostilities.

Due to the critical situation with the staffing of combat units, the command of the armed forces of the Russian Federation plans to begin a new process of mobilization at the national level. According to the plan, the mobilization, in order to hide it, will be carried out in parallel with the planned conscription.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas has not changed significantly. There is a movement of units of the 36th All-Military Army of the Eastern Military District by rail from the territory of the Gomel region of the Republic of Belarus. The threat of missile strikes from the territory of Belarus on the objects of our State remains.

In the northern direction, the enemy is regrouping units with their further concentration in the areas bordering Ukraine. From the territory of the Bryansk and Kursk regions there is a movement to the Belgorod and Voronezh regions of Russia.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the occupiers are conducting reconnaissance of probable areas of attack, increasing the system of reconnaissance and medical support. Stocks are being replenished.

The partial blockade and shelling of the city of Kharkiv continues.

In the city of Belgorod, the enemy deployed a unit of information and psychological operations of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in order to intensify measures of psychological influence on units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the civilian population of Kharkiv region. The goal is to demoralize and end the resistance.

The occupiers continue to prepare for active action in the areas of Slovyansk and Barvinkove.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aircraft and artillery, continues to attack in certain directions. The main efforts are focused on establishing control over the settlements of Popasna, Rubizhne, Severodonetsk and Slovyansk.

The enemy tried to break through our defenses in the areas of Rubizhne, Novotoshkivske and Marinka. It was not successful. The occupiers continued to launch air strikes on Mariupol.

There have been no significant changes in the situation in the South Bug region.

In the Black Sea and Azov operational zones, enemy naval groups continue to carry out tasks to isolate the area of hostilities and reconnaissance.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" The General Staff said in a statement.