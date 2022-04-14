More than 2.5 thousand people were evacuated on April 14, including 289 people from Mariupol - Vereshchuk

2,557 people managed to evacuate on April 14. The Russian occupants once again did not enforce the silence regime.

This was reported in Telegram by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for reintegration of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today 2,557 people have been evacuated. From Mariupol and Berdyansk 2,332 people reached Zaporizhzhya by their own transport. Of them:

- 289 people from Mariupol;

- 2,043 people were residents of towns in Zaporizhzhya region (Polohy, Vasylivka, Berdyansk and Melitopol)," the report says.

225 people were also evacuated from the cities of Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Rubizhne, Kreminna and Popasna in Luhansk region. The regime of silence on the part of the occupying forces was again not ensured.

Read more: Next exchange of prisoners: 22 servicemen and 9 civilians of Ukraine return home, - Vereshchuk