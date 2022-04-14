ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10542 visitors online
News War
3 213 22
Zelenskyi (5499) oil (236)

Zelensky criticized countries that keep buying Russian oil: "They make money on other people's blood"

зеленський

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused European countries, which continue to buy Russian oil, of "earning on other people's blood".

This stated the Head of State in interview with BBC, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

In this context, Zelensky mentioned Germany and Hungary, accusing them of blocking efforts to embargo energy sales, from which Russia could receive up to $326 billion this year.

"Some of our friends and partners understand that this is a different time, that it is no longer a matter of business and money," he said, adding that "it is a matter of survival."

Read more: Russia was planning establish a puppet government in Ukraine to be headed by "people with big shoulder straps,"- Danilov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 