The Russian leadership, due to the critical situation with the staffing of its units, is planning a mobilization at the national level, which in order to hide information will be conducted in parallel with the planned call-up for military service.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by press service of AFU General Staff.

"Due to the critical situation with the recruitment of combat units, the Russian Armed Forces command plans to launch a new mobilization process nationwide. By conception, mobilization in order to cover it up will be conducted in parallel with the planned call-up for military service," the notification states.

It specifies that the occupants are training additional units from the Northern Fleet and the 8th Combined Forces Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces to fight on the territory of Ukraine.

In order to provide the units with weapons and military equipment, measures are being taken to remove them from long-term storage at bases and warehouses.

At the same time, the command of the Russian army fails to fulfill plans to mobilize human resources in the North Caucasus region for participation in the war against Ukraine. "The main reason is the unwillingness of the population of the mentioned region to participate in hostilities," the General Staff noted.

