During the day, April 14, in the area of responsibility of Operational Command "East", the Russian fascist troops launched four attacks.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this informs OC "East" in Facebook.

The message notes: "Fighting continues. Ukrainian defenders destroyed: personnel - 30; tanks - 2; MTLB - 1; artillery systems - 1".

Read more: In Eastern direction, 1 attack of occupants was repelled, 10 Russians, 1 IFV, 1 MTLB were destroyed.