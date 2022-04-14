In Donbass, 6 enemy attacks were repelled, 4 tanks, 4 IFVs and one artillery system destroyed - JFO Staff

In Donetsk and Luhansk directions, Ukrainian defenders continue to repulse attacks by the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this reports JFO's press service in Facebook.

The report notes: "Soldiers of Joint Forces grouping during the current day successfully repelled 6 enemy attacks and inflicted considerable losses on the Russian occupants.

Today, April 14, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 4 tanks, 6 armored personnel carriers, 4 infantry fighting vehicles and one enemy artillery system.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to courageously and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!"

Read more: In Donbass, 8 enemy attacks were repelled, tank, 4 units of armored vehicles, and 1 artillery system were destroyed - JFO Staff