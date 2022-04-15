Yesterday occupiers shelled Sumy region with prohibited shells, damaged private houses in Okhtyrka district

Russian troops fired heavy artillery at several communities in the Okhtyrka district of the Sumy region using prohibited shells. This was the first attack by the enemy in ten days.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Dmitry Zhyvytsky on the national telethon, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, today (April 14. - Ed.) Russian terrorist fascist troops fired on the territory of the Sumy region for the first time in the last 10 days. They fired on the Okhtyrka district. This is the Velykopysarivska community, this is the village of Popivka, "the official said.

Zhyvytskyi clarified that the occupiers used heavy artillery with shells prohibited by international rules.

According to the head of the regional military administration, private houses were damaged in these settlements. The attack was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it was reported that the day before the territory of the Sumy region was shelled from the territory of Russia.

Read more: In Sumy region, occupiers killed over 100 people, - head of administration