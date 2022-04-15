IMF and partners are preparing for large-scale reconstruction of Ukraine, - Georgieva

Photo: невідоме

The IMF has increased emergency funding to help Ukraine, launched a special account for further funding, and is working with international partners to prepare for large-scale reconstruction efforts.

This was stated in an interview with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"The IMF has increased emergency funding by $ 1.4 billion to help Ukraine meet its immediate spending needs. Last week, we also launched a special account that provides a safe way to further fund Ukraine. And together with our international partners, we are preparing for the large-scale recovery efforts that will be needed," Georgieva said.

The IMF Managing Director noted that the immediate priorities for the world today are to end the war in Ukraine, confront the pandemic and fight inflation and debt.

"We know from world experience that conflict is the enemy of development and prosperity. The high cost of war has crippled and continues to cripple so many countries. Hoping for peace, we must do everything possible to help Ukraine and all the affected countries," she said.

