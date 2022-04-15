In end, China will have to make choice about Russia's war against Ukraine, - Blinken

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is convinced that China will have to make a choice in Russia's confrontation against Ukraine, as it "affects its reputation in the world."

As reported by Censor.NET, Blinken's words are quoted by the Voice of America

Blinken recalled that even before Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow and Beijing adopted a joint statement emphasizing that friendship between them "has no borders."

"I think it's sort of testing what these borders are now because China is in a quandary," Blinken said.

He also reminded that China has repeatedly stated that its policy is based on compliance with the UN Charter and the principles underlying it.

"We expect China to stand up for the principles it says it adheres to. But it is not doing so. I think China is in an increasingly awkward position because there is a huge gap between what China is supposed to stand for and what it is really doing. I think it affects his reputation in the world, in many parts of the world, "said the US Secretary of State.

Blinken stressed that the point is not to side with the United States, but to be on the right side.

"The point is to uphold the fundamental principles of the international relations system or either chaos or conflict. And, in the end, China will have to make a choice," Blinken said.