Poland imposes embargo on coal imports from Russia and Belarus: Duda signed law

Polish President Andrzej Duda has signed a law providing for an embargo on coal imports from Russia and the possibility of freezing the assets of Russian citizens and companies in support of aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the Office of the Polish President, аs reported by Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

The law prohibits the import and transit to Poland of thermal or coking coal from the Russian Federation and Belarus. The head of the National Fiscal Administration is in charge of monitoring the implementation of this ban.

Violators of the ban will face confiscation of goods and a fine of up to PLN 20 million (UAH 140 million).

Entities affected by this ban will be reimbursed for the damage they suffer as a result of the sanctions imposed.

Read more: Sanctions against all Russian banks should be imposed now, - Lithuanian President Nauseda

In addition, the law prohibits the use of symbols and names that support the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Violation of this prohibition may result in a fine or imprisonment for up to two years.

The law enters into force on the day following its publication.