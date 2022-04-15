ENG
Zelenskyi discussed at conference call supply of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine and pace of its own production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a daily conference call on the logistics of the army.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the President.

It is noted that with the participation of Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi, the heads of law enforcement agencies discussed the supply of weapons and ammunition from Ukraine's partners and the pace of its own production.

Intelligence information was also heard.

No other details are currently reported.

