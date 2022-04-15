Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 20 thousand people, 163 aircraft, 144 helicopters, 756 tanks and 1,976 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 15, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 20 thousand people.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 15.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 20,000 people,

tanks - 756 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1976 units,

artillery systems - 366 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 122 units,

air defense systems - 66 units,

aircraft - 163 units,

helicopters - 144 units,

automotive equipment - 1443 units,

ships / boats - 8 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 135.

Special equipment - 25.

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.