Zakharova threatens Sweden and Finland because of possibility of joining NATO: Negative consequences are obvious

The Russian side claims that the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO could have negative consequences. In particular, to instability in northern Europe.

This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET informs.

"It is unclear why our Finnish and Swedish neighbors in the Baltic region are turning to a new frontier in the confrontation between the NATO bloc and Russia. The negative consequences for peace and stability in northern Europe are obvious," she said.

Zakharova added that the choice is up to the authorities of Sweden and Finland, but the countries "must understand the consequences of such a step for bilateral relations and the European security architecture in general."

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman is also convinced that Sweden's and Finland's membership in NATO will not strengthen the country's international prestige, but will even become a "NATO vanguard" and "relinquish some sovereignty in defense and foreign policy decisions."

Watch more: Deserted ruins: Mariupol streets destroyed by Russian occupiers. VIDEO