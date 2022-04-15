According to United States, war could last until end of year - CNN

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has told European allies that the United States believes Russia's war in Ukraine could last until the end of 2022.

Many CNN officials said it was difficult to predict exactly how long the war might last.

However, some officials said there was no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ultimate goal had changed. It is unlikely that he will want to hold diplomatic talks unless he faces military defeat.

The idea that the war will last for a long time is a significant departure from the first days of the war, when Russia was expected to seize Kyiv quickly. This underscores Moscow's failures on the battlefield.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday that the fighting would last "months or even longer."

Two other European officials said they believed the fighting in eastern Ukraine could last four to six months and then lead to a stalemate.

According to a State Department official, Blinken said he "discussed with his colleagues our concern that the conflict could drag on, but all his commitments revolved around how best to stop it as soon as possible."

Officials also acknowledge that the public may be tired of the need for continued support from Ukraine, and will have to be reminded that inaction will cost even more.