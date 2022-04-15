ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War Bucha massacre
Bodies of 900 Ukrainians who died at hands of occupiers were found in Kyiv region, - chief of regional police Nebytov

As of Friday, April 15, law enforcement officers in the Kyiv region found the bodies of 900 civilians killed by the Russian occupiers in the Kyiv region.

The chief of police of the Kyiv area Andrii Nebytov reported about it at a briefing, Censor.NET infroms with reference to "Inerfax-Ukraine".

"I will regret to say that today there are already 900 bodies of dead civilians, which we found and handed over to forensic experts," Nebytov said.

