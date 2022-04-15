Russian occupiers couldn't carry out plan of forced mobilization in occupied territories of Ukraine, - Ministry of Defense

The plan to mobilize 26,000 "reservists" from the territory of the occupied territories of Ukraine to the ground forces of the Russian Federation was actually thwarted.

This was stated at a briefing by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk,Censor.NEТ reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Men of conscription age (18-65 years old) avoid conscription in every possible way, not wanting to become "cannon fodder" in the occupier's army. However, this task has not been fulfilled," Motuzyanyk said.

Read more: Bodies of 900 Ukrainians who died at hands of occupiers were found in Kyiv region, - chief of regional police Nebytov

No training or coaching is provided with the personnel that were still recruited. They are also provided with unfit ammunition and weapons.

According to him, the representatives of the Russian army, who are conducting recruitment, promise to involve "recruits" in the tasks of ensuring control over the occupied territories, protection of roads and military facilities, improving defense positions.

"However, as practice shows, such mobilized with the occupied territories of Ukraine are the closest reserve to replenish the losses of units that are directly involved in hostilities against Ukraine.Also, they are used as the least valuable "resource" for conducting reconnaissance in combat "to identify the positions of Ukrainian defenders," said a spokesman for the Defense Ministry.