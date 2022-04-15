Foreign and Ukrainian intelligence does not confirm Russia's intention to use nuclear weapons. This is Russia's last trump card, Defense Ministry

Ukrainian intelligence and foreign intelligence have no information that Russia intends to use weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, against Ukraine.

This was stated at a briefing, answering questions from journalists, Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksander Motuzyanyk, as reported to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"Nuclear weapons are Russia's last trump card. At the moment, we have no information that Russia can use such weapons. Foreign intelligence, with which Ukraine cooperates, also does not confirm such information," the spokesman said.

At the same time, he noted that, under any circumstances, we must be ready for any development of the situation. Including a possible very negative incident. "As of now, we do not predict this," he added.