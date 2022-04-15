In Mariupol now there are active fights around metallurgical plant and in port zone, - Motuzyanyk

As of now, there are active battles in the area of the Mariupol Metallurgical Plant Ilyich and in the port area of the city.

Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said this at a briefing, as reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

He noted that the merger of two military formations - the Marine Corps and the Azov Regiment - is a "brilliant tactical operation."

Motuzyanyk added that the situation in Mariupol is "difficult and difficult."

"Fighting is underway, the Russian army is constantly recruiting additional units to storm the city. Currently, there are active battles near the Ilyich plant and in the port area of Mariupol. But it is not possible to capture the city completely," said a spokesman for the Defense Ministry. assured that the Armed Forces will do everything possible "to unblock this city."

Read more: Putin could use nuclear weapons if he despairs, - CIA