Today occupiers struck three rocket blows on objects in Kyiv region, - Pavlyuk

Today, the Russian occupiers fired three missiles at targets in the Kyiv region.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksander Pavlyuk, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, three missile strikes were carried out on objects in the Kyiv region. We do not rule out the possibility of repeated strikes on any objects and we must be ready for that," he said.

According to Pavlyuk, there is still a danger of the return of the strike group in the direction of Kyiv.

"We are preparing, the danger of mined areas in the occupied territories, the possibility of missile strikes by the enemy both in Kiev and throughout Ukraine (preserved. - Ed.)", added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

"My recommendations are to postpone the return (to Kyiv. - Ed.) for calmer times," he concluded.

