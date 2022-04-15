Russian propaganda tells about "destruction of biolaboratories in Ukraine", - Center for Counteracting Disinformation

Russian propaganda begins a new phase of "biological warfare" and records an "intermediate victory" by talking about the destruction of biolaboratories in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Center for Counteracting Disinformation.

"Since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion of our country, one of the reasons for the 'special operation' has been called by the Kremlin media" the planned launch of US military biolabs in Kyiv and Odesa. "

After a nearly two-week lull in the subject, propaganda reported that "the biological war is ongoing" and that the United States and Germany are actively "exploring Mongolia to conduct their biological research on cholera, malaria and encephalitis viruses" after Russia launched a "special operation" in Ukraine. - it is said in the message.

Thus, according to the CCD, against the background of military defeat, the Kremlin is again recording an intermediate fictitious victory in the information field.

