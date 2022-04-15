There is no Mariupol, there is territory of city soaked with blood, - head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Kyrylenko

The Russian occupiers are trying to take Mariupol, but they fail.

This was stated in an interview with "Ukrainian Pravda" by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"They have been trying to take Mariupol every day and they can't do it, no matter what fakes they spread. At the same time, they understand that Mariupol does not exist as such due to the actions of the Russian armed forces. There is Mariupol territory, but the city does not exist", he stressed.

"There is no city there, this is the territory of the city. And it is soaked in blood," Kyrylenko added.

