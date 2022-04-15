Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 15, 2022

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on April 15, 2022.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"51 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian people to the Russian military invasion continue. Russia continues to conduct a full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine.

During the current day in all directions the situation has not changed significantly. The enemy continues to launch missile strikes on industrial and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and is trying to launch an offensive in some areas. Air strikes on the city of Mariupol continue. The partial blockade of Kharkiv continues.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy tried to storm Marinka, but was unsuccessful.

In violation of the norms of International Humanitarian Law, the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories continue to oppress the rights of Ukrainian citizens. Violating the rules of warfare, sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy, to carry out sabotage on the territory of Ukraine, steal or, threatening physical violence, take away motor vehicles and civilian clothes from local residents. In order to suppress Ukrainian resistance, the Russian occupiers are filtering and searching for people involved in military service.

In the areas of Luhansk region temporarily occupied by the enemy, the use of buildings and adjacent territories of secondary schools for the installation of additional field hospitals, places for weapons, ammunition and military equipment is recorded.

In some settlements, the enemy is trying to imitate elections and illegally appoint "local governments" from among local residents loyal to the occupying power.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to maintain certain defensive lines, inflict losses on the enemy and gradually liberate settlements from the troops of Russian invaders.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine! ", it is said in the message.