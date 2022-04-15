ENG
State Department responds to Russia's threats to supply arms to Ukraine: Nothing can dissuade us

Nothing will discourage the United States from providing military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ with reference to UNIAN, this was reported by State Department spokesman Ned Price, commenting on a diplomatic note from Russia circulated in the media, warning Washington in case of an extension of arms supplies to Ukraine.

"The Russians have said something personally, said something publicly. Nothing can dissuade us from the strategy we have embarked on," Price replied.

He added that he could not yet confirm any private diplomatic correspondence.

However, Price noted, "If the Kremlin's claim is that the U.S. and our partners around the world are providing billions of dollars worth of security to our Ukrainian partners, and that our Ukrainian partners are using it extremely effectively to repel Russian aggression, well, then it's our fault."

The Kremlin "should not be surprised" by U.S. support for Ukraine, given the Biden administration's commitment to support Ukraine even before the Russian invasion, Ned Price responded.

