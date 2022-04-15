Cruiser "Moskva" sunk not because of fire, but because of defeat by "Neptune" missiles, - Pentagon

The Pentagon confirmed that Ukrainian troops hit the Russian warship "Moskva" with two missiles "Neptune", as a result of which it sank.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is reported by Washington Post citing an official of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The Pentagon denied information from Russian occupiers that the cruiser sank allegedly because of fire.

"The confirmation came after Ukrainian troops claimed that they attacked the cruiser in the Black Sea, and Russian officials claimed that the ship suffered a fire," the newspaper wrote.

