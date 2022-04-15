Zelensky asked Biden to recognize Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism - The Washington Post

President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to President Biden to have the United States recognize Russia as a state-sponsor of terrorism.

This writes The Washington Post, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

It is noted that this is one of the most powerful and extensive sanctions that the U.S. can impose.

Zelensky announced this appeal during a recent phone conversation with Biden, according to the newspaper.

Biden told the Ukrainian President that he is ready to consider a number of proposals to increase pressure on Moscow.

The Washington Post explained that recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism could have a number of consequences, including imposing economic sanctions on countries that continue to run business with Russia, freezing Moscow's assets in the United States, including real estate, and banning both commercial and military exports.

