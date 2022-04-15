Iermak about oil embargo: We are getting closer to our goal of economically crushing Russia

The embargo on Russian oil delivered by tankers may be imposed sooner.

This was stated in Telegram by the Head of President's Office Andrii Iermak, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We are in constant communication with our allies, there are difficult discussions, but we are already seeing positive feedback. As I wrote before, the EU embargo will be discussed after the second round of French elections, which will be held on April 24. This information was voiced by the NYT. Ukraine will also prepare its own proposals for the allies," the report said

Iermak said that the U.S. media have already revealed certain details, that one of the options is an embargo, which would separate pipeline and tanker oil.

"The embargo on tanker oil may be introduced sooner, then it will apply to pipeline oil as well. We are now getting closer to the goal of economically crushing Russia, and taking resources from the Kremlin to continue the war," the OP head added.

