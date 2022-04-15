In Donbass, 10 enemy attacks were repelled, 3 tanks and 3 artillery systems were destroyed and 6 drones were shot down - JFO Staff

In the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, defenders continue to repulse enemy attacks.

As Censor.NЕТ informs, this is stated in Facebook of JFO's press service.

The report noted: "Thanks to the proficient actions and skills of the soldiers, the Joint Force grouping has successfully repulsed 10 enemy attacks during the current day. Our soldiers inflicted damage to the Russian occupiers.

In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 tanks, 3 artillery systems, one unit of special equipment, 2 units of automotive equipment and destroyed one enemy APC and captured one.

Anti-aircraft defense units in the skies of Ukrainian Donbass shot down 6 Orlan-10 UAVs.

Ukrainian servicemen continue to bravely and heroically hold back the aggressor's invasion!".

