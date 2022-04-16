During April 15, 1 plane, 1 helicopter, 3 drones, 2 cruise missiles were destroyed - Air Forces

The Air Force Command of the AFU reported on the work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces on Friday, April 15.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook by the Air Force Command.

The report notes: "Due to heavy losses, the Russian occupiers have significantly reduced their activity in Ukrainian airspace, striking remotely - with ballistic and cruise missiles.

On April 15, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and forces of the 93rd MBr Kholodnyi Yar hit seven Russian occupier air targets: one aircraft; one helicopter; three unmanned aerial vehicles; and two cruise missiles.

The strike aircraft of the Air Force, under the cover of fighters, successfully carried out about 10 air raids on the occupier's positions. Thus, attack groups of Su-25 attack aircraft and Su-24m bombers in different directions supported the actions of their brothers in the ground battles, inflicting considerable losses to the Russians!

