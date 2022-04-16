Since beginning of Russian invasion, 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian servicemen have been killed, - Zelensky

According to Ukrainian officials, between 2,500 and 3,000 Ukrainian servicemen have died since the Russian invasion began.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with CNN.

He added that about 10,000 of our servicemen were wounded, and "it is difficult to say how many of them will survive."

According to Zelensky, the losses among the civilian population are more difficult to estimate.

"It is very difficult to talk about civilians, because in the south of our country, where cities and towns are blocked - Kherson, Berdyansk, Mariupol further east… Volnovakha - we just do not know how many people died," said the head of state.

Asked about horrific videos released this week (about death and destruction, including a woman who found her son's body in a well. - Ed.), He said: "It's a big pain for me."

"I can't look at it only as a father, because after that I just want to take revenge and kill. I have to look at it as the president of a country where many people died and lost their loved ones, and there are millions of people who want to live," Zelensky said.

Ukrainians want to fight, the head of state added. But, he said, everything possible must be done "so that this war is not endless." "The longer it lasts, the more we will lose," the President concluded.

