Since beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 200 children have died and more than 360 have been injured, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of February 24, 2022, 560 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official juvenile prosecutors, 200 children were killed and more than 360 injured.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of Office of Prosecutor General.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv region - 105, Kharkiv region - 88, Chernihiv region - 54, Kherson region - 41, Mykolaiv region - 40, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhia region - 23, capital city - 16, Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15" , - it is told in the message.

On April 15, Russian troops fired on a district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, 5 children were injured, two of whom died, including a 7-month-old baby.

In addition, it is reported that on April 14 on the outskirts of the village. A 15-year-old boy was injured in Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region as a result of the detonation of a cluster shell.

"As a result of the bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 1,018 educational institutions were damaged, 95 of which were completely destroyed," juvenile prosecutors added.