In morning Kyiv came under fire. Explosions took place in Darnytskyi district on outskirts of city - Klitschko

Today, April 16, in the morning, Russian troops fired on Kyiv. The explosions took place in Darnytskyi district on the outskirts of the city.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaly Klitschko reported about it in the telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Friends! Kyiv was shelled in the morning. Explosions took place in Darnytskyi district on the outskirts of the city. Rescuers and medics are currently working on the scene. Data on the victims are being clarified," Klitschko said.

Separately, he appealed to everyone not to ignore the air raids!

"And those Kyivans who left earlier and are already going to return to the capital, I ask you to refrain from it and stay in safer places," - sums up Klitschko.

See more: Village of Rohan in Kharkiv region has been liberated from Russian occupiers and is coming back to life - Regional Military Administration. PHOTOS