As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 1982 civilians, - UN were lost

The United Nations has recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia and as of April 15, 1982 killed civilians and 2,651 wounded.

"From 4 am on February 24, 2022, when the armed attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine began, to midnight on April 14, 2022 (local time), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 4633 civilian casualties : 1982 killed and 2651 wounded ", - it is told in the report.

The United Nations said that among the 1982 dead: 511 men, 323 women, 34 girls and 56 boys, as well as 72 children and 986 adults, whose gender is still unknown.

Among the 2,651 wounded civilians: 313 men, 230 women, 53 girls and 56 boys, as well as 147 children and 1,852 adults whose gender is currently unknown.

"Most of the civilian casualties were the result of large-scale destruction, including heavy artillery shelling and multiple rocket launchers, missiles and air strikes," the UNHCR said.

The organization notes that the actual figures are much higher.

"Receipt of information from some places where intense hostilities took place is delayed, and many reports are still awaiting confirmation. This applies, for example, to Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region) and Borodyanka (Kyiv region), where there are reports of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are confirmed and not included in the above statistics, "the UN said.

