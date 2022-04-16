16-year-old youth involved in "patriotic clubs" mobilized for war in temporary occupied territories of Ukraine, - human rights activists

Another wave of "mobilization" is taking place in the Russian-occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions. At the same time, due to the fact that the plan to involve the male population in the war is not being implemented, the Russian authorities have attracted the attention of so-called patriotic clubs, which have been actively militarizing children in temporary occupied territories of Ukraine since 2017. It was they who became more actively "mobilized".

This was reported by the Eastern Human Rights Group, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the director of the "Eastern Human Rights Group" Vira Yastrebova reports that there are already dead among teenagers. The occupiers also mobilize even minor members of these clubs from the age of 16.

For example, one of the victims was Shifman Ivan (born in 2001), a member of the so-called Military-patriotic sports club "Heirs of Victory" of the Territorial Headquarters, Komsomolsk PA "Military-patriotic movement" Young Guard-Unarmy ".

"This fact confirms that the militants have been carrying out child militarization processes since 2017 in order to involve these teenagers in the war in the future," Yastrebova said.

