On April 18, occupiers want to close Mariupol to entry and exit to filter men. Some of them can be mobilized, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko

On April 18, Russian troops want to close Mariupol to entry and exit, and ban civilians from filtering out all men.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko, quoted by journalist Andrii Tsaplaenko on telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"They want to mobilize some of them," said Andryushchenko. According to him, the men will be taken to Novoazovsk, where some will be sent to the Russian occupation corps, and others - to clear the rubble.

See more: In morning, occupiers launched missile strikes on Lviv region from Su-35 aircraft. Air defense destroyed 4 cruise missiles, - Kozytsky. PHOTO