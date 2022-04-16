ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10301 visitors online
News War
6 264 30

On April 18, occupiers want to close Mariupol to entry and exit to filter men. Some of them can be mobilized, - adviser to mayor Andryushchenko

маріуполь

On April 18, Russian troops want to close Mariupol to entry and exit, and ban civilians from filtering out all men.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko, quoted by journalist Andrii Tsaplaenko on telegram channelCensor.NET reports.

"They want to mobilize some of them," said Andryushchenko. According to him, the men will be taken to Novoazovsk, where some will be sent to the Russian occupation corps, and others - to clear the rubble.

See more: In morning, occupiers launched missile strikes on Lviv region from Su-35 aircraft. Air defense destroyed 4 cruise missiles, - Kozytsky. PHOTO

Author: 

Russian Army (8948) Mariupol (1124) Tsaplienko (11)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 