Total losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 20.1 thousand people, 163 aircraft, 145 helicopters, 762 tanks and 1,982 armored vehicles. PHOTO

Russian troops who invaded the territory of Ukraine continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of April 15, the losses of enemy personnel amounted to about 20.1 thousand people.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 16.04 were approximately:

personnel - about 20,100 people,

tanks - 762 units,

armored combat vehicles - 1982 units,

artillery systems - 371 units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 125 units,

air defense systems - 66 units,

aircraft - 163 units,

helicopters - 145 units,

automotive equipment - 1458 units,

ships / boats - 8 units,

tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76,

unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical level - 138,

special equipment - 26,

Launcher of the operational-tactical missile system - 4.

The data are being clarified. The calculation is complicated by the high intensity of hostilities.

Read more: 16-year-old youth involved in "patriotic clubs" mobilized for war in temporary occupied territories of Ukraine, - human rights activists