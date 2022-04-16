As result of attacks of occupiers of last days in Mykolaiv area 39 people were wounded

For days, on April 15, in the area occupiers wounded 39 people. Most of them are civilians. Fortunately, there are no children among the victims.

Accordnig to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by the chairman of the Mykolaiv regional council Anna Zamazeeva.

"Yesterday, the bastards fired on residential areas of Mykolaiv, where there are no military facilities! One of the missiles even flew to the territory of our regional oncology hospital. The occupiers continued to strike today.

All the victims were taken to our medical institutions and receive the necessary assistance.

In general, as of this morning, in the Mykolaiv hospitals there are 302 citizens who suffered from attacks of occupiers on the Nikolaev area ", - it is told in the message.

