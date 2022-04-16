Since beginning of war in Ukraine, 21 journalists have died as result of occupiers' actions

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech reports that the death of 21 media representatives has been documented.

this was reported by the press service of the parliament.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. We demand a global response to the crimes committed by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine, including the destruction of free media," the statement said.

Members of the relevant committee called on law enforcement agencies to carefully document crimes against journalists.

"Information is a weapon. And journalists, as soldiers of the information front, make their invaluable contribution to our victory. But the war doesn't distinguish between nationalities or languages," the statement said.

So, since February 24 of this year at the hands of occupiers were lost:

Pierre Zakzewski Olexandra Kuvshinova Olexander Litkin Pavlo Lee Serhiy Pushchenko Eugene Sakun Brent Anthony Reno Oksana Baulina Dealerbek Shakirov Victor Dedov Victor Dudar Lilia Humyanova Yuriy Oliynyk Oleg Yakunin Maxim Levin Mantas Kvedaravičius Serhiy Zaikovsky Denis Kotenko Eugene Ball Roman Nezhyborets Zoreslav Zamoysky.

"Those guilty of this and other crimes will be brought to the strictest responsibility," the committee said.