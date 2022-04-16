ENG
Romania has banned Russian-flagged ships from entering its ports since April 17

Romania's naval administration has banned Russian-flagged ships from entering their ports. The ban will take effect on Sunday, April 17.

As reported by Censor.NETZiua de Constanta writes about this.

The agency said that the ban will be entered on "any courts registered under the Russian flag, including courts that have changed the Russian flag to the flag of any other state or changed their registration in Russia to registration in any other state after February 24, 2022. "

However, Romania will allow Russian ships in need of assistance or asylum to enter their ports.

Also, an exception will be made for ships that need an emergency stop.

