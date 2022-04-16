ENG
Enemy rocket hit central area of ​​Kharkiv, 1 person was lost, 18 - were hospitalized, - Synehubiv

The Russians continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv and the region.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv, as reported by Censor.NET

According to him, today a rocket of the occupiers hit one of the central districts of Kharkiv again.

"18 people were injured and hospitalized. Unfortunately, 1 person died on the spot. Now rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences," the statement said.

"I ask residents to be extremely careful! As we can see, the enemy has increased the intensity of attacks on residential neighborhoods. Do not ignore the alarms!" - He added.

