During occupation of Kherson by troops of Russian Federation on one of cemeteries there were more than 800 new graves. VIDEO

From February 28 to April 15, at least 824 new burials were dug near occupied Kherson.

As reported by Censor.NET, wrote The Washington post with reference to the London non-profit Center for Information Resilience on Twitter.

The burial place is on the outskirts of the city, east of the airport. The CIR is monitoring a number of graves and cemeteries in Russian-occupied areas or areas where Russian troops are nearby, said Benjamin Strick, director of investigations.

"It's scary to think about how civilians died and what else is happening in those areas," Strick told The Washington Post.

"Kherson was occupied by the Russian military during the first week of the war with Ukraine. Kherson is located on the Dnieper River near the Black Sea, so it is a strategically important object of conflict. Many of Kherson's 280,000 residents fled the city after the invasion. But Russian occupying forces have also faced resistance and protests from civilians in the city and appear to have lost control of part of it late last month, according to the US Department of Defense, "the statement said.

